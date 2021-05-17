Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 61,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. Analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

