Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $883.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.