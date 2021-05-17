salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.48. 60,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

