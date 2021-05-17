Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.21. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

