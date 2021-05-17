iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.54. 8,882,691 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32.

