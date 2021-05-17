Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,034,941. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

