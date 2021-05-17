iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.