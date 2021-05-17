Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 415 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.16. 55,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,279. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

