Associated Banc Corp Sells 20,946 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,215. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

