BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,321 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $29,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

