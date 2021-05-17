Smartshare Price Down 25.8% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $981,016.03 and approximately $143,910.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00052617 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

