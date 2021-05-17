First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.17. 248,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,914,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,423,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

