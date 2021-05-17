$0.50 EPS Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after buying an additional 1,237,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,200. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

