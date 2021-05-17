Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,007,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

