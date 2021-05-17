Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 7,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

