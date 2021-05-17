Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 7,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
