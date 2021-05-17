Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $59.38

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.38.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. Nutrien has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after buying an additional 198,909 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

