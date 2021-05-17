BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the company’s decent performance that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Impressively, both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. The quarter marked the fourth straight earnings beat. Also, the company continued to witness strong comparable club sales. The metric gained from strength in the digital channel, courtesy of increased online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Evidently, the company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers bodes well. Cumulatively, these efforts have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals. However, incremental costs related to COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

BJ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,800. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $65,299,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

