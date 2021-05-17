Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. 27,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,329. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

