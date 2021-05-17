Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

TGLS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.39. 15,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

