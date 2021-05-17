Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

