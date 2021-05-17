Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $117.45. 55,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

