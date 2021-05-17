D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $562.28. The stock had a trading volume of 104,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.90. The firm has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

