iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Lowered by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 472,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.38. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.