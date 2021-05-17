Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 103.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,547 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

