SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.35.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.48. 5,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,860. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

