International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.