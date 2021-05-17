Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.78. The stock had a trading volume of 278,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,640. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.34 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

