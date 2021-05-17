DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lifted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $141.49. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $95.10 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

