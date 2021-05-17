Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. 2,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,199. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.