Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Several analysts have commented on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.50. 384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,170. Koppers has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $754.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

