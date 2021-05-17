iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $130.31 and a 1 year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

