SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,375. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

