Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,631,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,052,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.62. 2,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,449. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $159.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.08.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

