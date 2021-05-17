iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,544 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

