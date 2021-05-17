Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $16.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $586.55. 38,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,847. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.09 and its 200-day moving average is $530.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $253.46 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

