Linear Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.59 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Linear has a market capitalization of $241.79 million and $44.59 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00084657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.02 or 0.01237323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00115042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00061020 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,609,208,826 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

