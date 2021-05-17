Element Wealth LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

