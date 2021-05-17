CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Down 9.1%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.30. 4,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,142,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $792.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

