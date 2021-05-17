Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,298 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 33,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

