Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 4.7%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.80. 5,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

The firm has a market cap of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

