Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,702 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.73. 19,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

