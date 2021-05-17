Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.25. 4,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,619. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $158.72 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

