Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.36. 28,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $186.10 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

