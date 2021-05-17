Associated Banc Corp Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

