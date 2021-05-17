ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 12,483 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $85,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

