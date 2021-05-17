iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Lowered by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.94. 229,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175,349. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.