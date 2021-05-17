EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.63. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,245. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

