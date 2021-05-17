Brokerages Set RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) PT at $84.21

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 449.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RealPage stock remained flat at $$88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

