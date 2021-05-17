HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Tops $3.07 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $3,787.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.11 or 1.00050660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00201273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,935,691 coins and its circulating supply is 261,800,541 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

