BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $69.74 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,041 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $69,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $34.27. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,105. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.